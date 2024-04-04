Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mikel Arteta claims there is a ‘big reality’ that Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale will remain at the club next season despite links to Newcastle United.

Ramsdale worked with Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe at AFC Bournemouth and has been linked with a potential reunion after falling behind David Raya in the pecking order at Arsenal. After playing in every Premier League match for The Gunners last season, the 25-year-old signed a new contract extension that runs until at least June 2026 but has been limited to just six league appearances this campaign.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Magpies have encountered goalkeeping trouble this season with first-choice stopper Nick Pope out since December with a dislocated shoulder. In the meantime, Martin Dubravka has stepped up into the side but has conceded 34 goals in the 15 league starts he has made this season.

United only conceded 33 goals throughout the whole of the 2022-23 Premier League season, a joint-best defensive record with champions Manchester City.

When asked about Newcastle’s interest in Ramsdale, Arsenal boss Arteta said via The Evening Standard: “I'm not going to comment on those things.”

Nick Pope is out injured for Newcastle United.

The Spaniard then played down the ‘suggestion’ the England goalkeeper could leave the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Suggestion? There is a big reality that Aaron is here because he is our player and has a contract,” Arteta added.