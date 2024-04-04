'A big reality' - Premier League manager addresses Newcastle United transfer 'suggestion' for £24m star
Mikel Arteta claims there is a ‘big reality’ that Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale will remain at the club next season despite links to Newcastle United.
Ramsdale worked with Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe at AFC Bournemouth and has been linked with a potential reunion after falling behind David Raya in the pecking order at Arsenal. After playing in every Premier League match for The Gunners last season, the 25-year-old signed a new contract extension that runs until at least June 2026 but has been limited to just six league appearances this campaign.
The Magpies have encountered goalkeeping trouble this season with first-choice stopper Nick Pope out since December with a dislocated shoulder. In the meantime, Martin Dubravka has stepped up into the side but has conceded 34 goals in the 15 league starts he has made this season.
United only conceded 33 goals throughout the whole of the 2022-23 Premier League season, a joint-best defensive record with champions Manchester City.
When asked about Newcastle’s interest in Ramsdale, Arsenal boss Arteta said via The Evening Standard: “I'm not going to comment on those things.”
The Spaniard then played down the ‘suggestion’ the England goalkeeper could leave the club.
“Suggestion? There is a big reality that Aaron is here because he is our player and has a contract,” Arteta added.
Ramsdale cost Arsenal an initial £24million when they signed him from Sheffield United in 2021 and would likely demand a higher fee from any clubs looking to sign him this summer. Newcastle will be hoping to have Pope back available before the end of the season as the goalkeeper looks to make a late push for the England Euro 2024 squad. The 31-year-old was part of the England 2022 World Cup squad but missed out on the squad for the previous European Championships tournament due to injury with a then uncapped Ramsdale later named in the squad.