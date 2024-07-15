Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Aston Villa have agreed a club-record £50million transfer for Everton midfielder Amadou Onana.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 22-year-old has reportedly agreed a five-year deal at Aston Villa and is set for a medical later this week.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the £50million transfer also includes a sell-on clause for Everton. This comes after the likes of Newcastle United, Manchester United and Arsenal were previously credited with an interest in the 6ft 6in midfielder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Magpies targeted Onana as a potential long-term replacement for Joelinton when the Brazilian’s future at St James’ Park was uncertain due to his contract situation. But with Joelinton since signing a new deal, Newcastle’s interest cooled, allowing Villa to swoop and complete a deal which is set to be confirmed later this week.

Romano labelled the transfer with his signature ‘here we go’ catchphrase as he tweeted: “Amadou Onana to Aston Villa, here we go! Deal done for £50m fee and sell-on clause also included.

“Formal proposal accepted, five-year deal for Onana at Villa valid until June 2029. Medical being booked then deal set to be signed next week.”

Onana joined Everton from Lille for £33million in 2022 and he has gone on to make 72 appearances for the club, scoring four goals. The Toffees were twice charged for breaching Premier League Profitability and Sustainability Rules last season, resulting in an eight-point deduction in total.

Onana has been away with Belgium at Euro 2024 where they were knocked out by France in the last-16 of the competition.