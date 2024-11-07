Three Newcastle United players are walking a disciplinary tightrope heading into the November international break.

Fabian Schar, Joelinton and Dan Burn are all one booking away from a one-match ban in the league after being shown four yellow cards in Newcastle’s opening 10 league matches. Schar was booked in Newcastle’s 1-0 win over Arsenal on Saturday for kicking the ball away while Burn picked up his fourth booking against Brighton & Hove Albion and Joelinton has managed to go four league games without a booking since his yellow against Manchester City in September.

Schar has already served a three match ban this season following a red card in the 1-0 opening day win against Southampton back in August.

The former Swiss international, along with Burn and Joelinton, must make it until matchday 20 without picking up another booking in order to avoid suspension. Premier League rules state that any player shown five bookings in the opening 19 league matches is banned for one match.

Next up for Newcastle is a trip to Nottingham Forest on Sunday (2pm kick-off). Should any of the three players be booked in that match, they will miss Newcastle’s game against West Ham United at St James’ Park after the November international break.

Schar, Burn and Joelinton will have to go nine games without a booking before Newcastle’s 20th game of the Premier League season which is, as things stand, away to Tottenham Hotspur on January 4, 2025.

Lewis Hall and Sandro Tonali must avoid another two yellow cards in Newcastle’s next nine matches having been booked three times all season while Bruno Guimaraes and Sean Longstaff have been booked twice.

Jacob Murphy, Lloyd Kelly, Nick Pope and Joe Willock all have one yellow card each.

During the 2022-23 season, Joelinton served a one-match ban for five bookings and a two-match ban for accumulating 10 yellow cards and now risks another ban this campaign.

After the 19 game, five booking and one-match ban cut-off point - the threshold changes to 10 bookings, 32 games and a two-match ban.

Any player shown 15 bookings over the course of the season is handed a three-match ban but no player has ever been cautioned that many times during a single Premier League campaign.