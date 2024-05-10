'I'd be surprised' - Premier League snub Newcastle United signing in favour of Man Utd & Spurs stars
and live on Freeview channel 276
Eddie Howe has hailed Anthony Gordon’s ‘outstanding’ impact for Newcastle United this season after the winger was snubbed for two prestigious Premier League awards.
Gordon has scored 10 goals and registered 10 assists in the Premier League this season while also winning six penalties for The Magpies. Including converted penalty wins, he has one of the most goal contributions in the top flight this term but has missed out on a nomination for the Premier League Player and Young Player of the Season awards.
The 23-year-old missed out on a Young Player of the Season nomination with rising stars such as Kobbie Mainoo of Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur’s Destiny Udogie preferred in his place.
Meanwhile, Gordon’s Newcastle team-mate Alexander Isak was nominated for both awards having scored 20 goals in just 24 league starts so far this campaign.
When asked if Isak deserved his nomination, Howe said: “Yeah he does. He's scored some great goals had some great performances for us and he is fully deserving of that recognition.”
But when asked about Gordon’s omission from the list of nominees, The Magpies boss added: “Yes [he could have had a chance].
“I don't pay too much attention to these things. I'm sure the players are aware of it but I haven't spoke to Anthony about that.
“I think he's just got to keep performing well and he's been outstanding for me so if he's not in the mix for any type of awards I'd be surprised.”
Gordon has said himself that ‘availability’ is his ‘best ability’ given that he hasn’t missed a single Premier League match this season due to injury. His two absences this campaign have been down to suspension.
“He has a unique view on his body,” Howe said. “His mindset is that, ‘I’m fit, I’m ready to play’.
“If you put a game on the day after game, he’d say he was fit and ready to play. He has a unique vision on that.
“A lot of players are very focused on their body in a different way and have to be 100% right to play or to train. Anthony is quite robust in that sense in that he just wants to play football.
“He loves the game and wants to be out there every minute that he can be.”