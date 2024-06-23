Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The latest transfer news from across the Premier League as Manchester United and Nottingham Forest plan bids for targets.

Manchester United have already made a bid to strengthen Erik Ten Hag’s defensive options this summer - and are now making backup plans for their attempts to sign Everton star Jarrad Branthwaite.

The former Carlisle United academy product has quickly established himself as one of the Premier League’s most promising centre-backs after impressing for the Toffees and continuing the momentum he built up during productive loan spells with Championship club Blackburn Rovers and Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven. The likes of Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur and Real Madrid have all bee linked with the England Under-21 star - but it was the Red Devils that reportedly made the first move for Branthwaite when they made an unsuccessful £35m offer last week.

Everton are said to be demanding more than double the fee initially offered by their Premier League rivals and that has led the Old Trafford hierarchy to consider other options in the transfer market. GiveMeSport have now claimed the likes of Wolverhampton Wanderers star Max Kilman, Nice centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo and Lille’s Leny Yoro have all been considered - but the 13-time Premier League champions are now said to be under ‘increased pressure’ to complete a deal for Branthwaite or ‘go all out’ for Wolves defender Kilman, who was said to have been the subject of a part-exchange offer from Newcastle that would have seen Magpies midfielder Elliot Anderson move to Molineux.

Forest make opening offer for Leeds United star

Leeds United’s failed attempt to secure an immediate return to the Premier League has put the Elland Road club at risk of losing their star players to top flight clubs.

The likes of Crysencio Summerville, Archie Gray and Illan Meslier have all been linked with a move into the Premier League in recent weeks and there are several other Whites stars that are reportedly on the radar of clubs at home and abroad. However, it is Italy international Wilfried Gnonto who is said to be closest to the exit door after he was reportedly the subject of an offer from Nottingham Forest.

The 20-year-old forward joined Leeds in a cut-price deal from FC Zurich in September 2022 and was part of the Whites squad that was relegated from the Premier League during his first season with the club. Despite interest from Serie A clubs last summer, Gnonto remained with Leeds and nine goals and provided three assists in 44 appearances as Daniel Farke’s side challenged for a return to the top tier last season. His performances have now provoked a £13.5m offer from Nottingham Forest according to AfricaFoot - but that bid is yet to receive a reply from the Whites hierarchy as they look to minimise the financial blow they suffered with their Championship play-off final defeat against Southampton.

