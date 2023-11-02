‘Proud’ - Newcastle United star reacts to historic moment against Man Utd
Newcastle United’s win over Manchester United was a ‘proud’ moment for one Magpies star.
Newcastle United were captained by Sean Longstaff at Old Trafford on what was his 150th appearance for his boyhood club. In Jamaal Lascelles and Kieran Trippier’s absence, Longstaff was asked to lead the team out on a memorable night for the Magpies.
Unsurprisingly, the 26-year-old put in another very solid shift in the middle of the park to help a rotated team leave with a comfortable victory. For the 7,000 travelling supporters, it was yet another memorable night in a season of memorable games and for Longstaff, captaining the team for the first time will live long in the memory.
Taking to X after the game, Longstaff wrote: ‘Proud to have made 150 appearances for my boyhood club. An honour to captain the team through to the next round!’
That next round will see the Magpies face another tricky away test, this time at Stamford Bridge against Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea. The Blues defeated Championship side Blackburn Rovers to progress on Wednesday night.