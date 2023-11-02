News you can trust since 1849
BREAKING
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation

‘Proud’ - Newcastle United star reacts to historic moment against Man Utd

Newcastle United’s win over Manchester United was a ‘proud’ moment for one Magpies star.

By Joe Buck
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 12:46 GMT- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United were captained by Sean Longstaff at Old Trafford on what was his 150th appearance for his boyhood club. In Jamaal Lascelles and Kieran Trippier’s absence, Longstaff was asked to lead the team out on a memorable night for the Magpies.

Unsurprisingly, the 26-year-old put in another very solid shift in the middle of the park to help a rotated team leave with a comfortable victory. For the 7,000 travelling supporters, it was yet another memorable night in a season of memorable games and for Longstaff, captaining the team for the first time will live long in the memory.

Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Taking to X after the game, Longstaff wrote: ‘Proud to have made 150 appearances for my boyhood club. An honour to captain the team through to the next round!’

That next round will see the Magpies face another tricky away test, this time at Stamford Bridge against Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea. The Blues defeated Championship side Blackburn Rovers to progress on Wednesday night.

Related topics:Sean Longstaff