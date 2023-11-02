‘Proud’ - Newcastle United star reacts to historic moment against Man Utd

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United were captained by Sean Longstaff at Old Trafford on what was his 150th appearance for his boyhood club. In Jamaal Lascelles and Kieran Trippier’s absence, Longstaff was asked to lead the team out on a memorable night for the Magpies.

Unsurprisingly, the 26-year-old put in another very solid shift in the middle of the park to help a rotated team leave with a comfortable victory. For the 7,000 travelling supporters, it was yet another memorable night in a season of memorable games and for Longstaff, captaining the team for the first time will live long in the memory.

Taking to X after the game, Longstaff wrote: ‘Proud to have made 150 appearances for my boyhood club. An honour to captain the team through to the next round!’