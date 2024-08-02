Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United defender Jamal Lewis has returned ahead of the 2024-25 campaign.

The 26-year-old spent the 2023-24 campaign on loan at Watford in the Championship. The Hornets snubbed the option to make Lewis’ loan deal permanent this summer as he returned to Tyneside for pre-season.

Unlike Isaac Hayden and Ryan Fraser, who remain contracted to Newcastle but are kept away from first-team plans, Lewis has quickly re-integrated himself into Eddie Howe’s squad.

The left-back played in Newcastle’s opening two pre-season friendly matches before making the trip out to Japan. While he didn’t feature in the 4-1 win over Urawa Red Diamonds on Wednesday evening, he could be back involved against Yokohama F. Marinos at the Japan National Stadium on Saturday.

When asked what the future holds for Lewis at Newcastle, Howe said: “I think we’ll see with Jamal. I’ve always really rated him and held him in high regard ever since his Norwich days when I was a really big fan of his.

“Working with him, a great attitude, wants to improve and he’s really benefited from his loan spell. Coming back into the group, he’s trained really well.

“Ultimately, a lot will depend on what he wants, if he wants to continue playing football and it might be difficult for me to guarantee him that so we’ll wait and see.”

Lewis is expected to leave Newcastle in some capacity this summer. The defender arrived at St James’ Park from Norwich City in 2020 for £15million and he has since gone on to make 36 appearances for the club.