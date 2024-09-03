Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jamal Lewis has wished Newcastle United well for the 2024-25 season after his departure from the club was confirmed.

Lewis completed a shock move to Brazilian side Sao Paulo on a loan move until June 2025. The 26-year-old’s contract at Newcastle expires next summer with Sao Paulo having an option to make the move permanent.

The left-back is the first British player to sign for the Brazilian club with his move outside of the English transfer window coming as something of a surprise.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Lewis joined Newcastle from Norwich City for £15million in 2020 and went on to make 38 competitive appearances for the club. He spent last season on loan at Championship side Watford before returning to Tyneside for pre-season.

His loan move to Brazil effectively ends his career as a Newcastle player as his current contract at St James’ Park will not be extended beyond next summer.

Following the club’s confirmation of his exit, Lewis took to social media to respond: “All the best Toon Army for the rest of the season. Thank you @nufc.”

Newcastle United left-back Jamal Lewis has joined Brazilian giants Sao Paulo on loan. (Photo credit: Sao Paulo) | Sao Paulo

Lewis is Newcastle’s 14th notable summer departure, following on from the loan exits of Miodrag Pivaš to Willem II, Joe White to MK Dons, Harrison Ashby to Queens Park Rangers, Max Thompson to Chesterfield and Jamie Miley to Newport County. The Magpies have also sold Elliot Anderson to Nottingham Forest, Yankuba Minteh to Brighton & Hove Albion and allowed Ryan Fraser to join Southampton on a free transfer.

In addition to those departures, the club released Matt Ritchie, Kelland Watts, Loris Karius, Jeff Hendrick and Paul Dummett. Ritchie and Watts signed for Portsmouth and Cambridge United respectively as the others remain free agents.

Isaac Hayden hasn’t played for Newcastle since December 2021 but remains contracted at the club until 2026. He has spent the last two seasons out on loan and the club are looking to offload him once again.

Now the domestic transfer window is closed, Hayden will either have to move abroad or negotiate an early exit from his contract at Newcastle which will allow him to join any club as a free agent.