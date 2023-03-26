The 25-year-old started and grabbed an assist in Northern Ireland’s 2-0 Euro 2024 qualifier win over San Marino on Thursday. It was only Lewis’ second start of 2023 after Newcastle’s disappointing 2-1 FA Cup third round defeat at Sheffield Wednesday in January.

Lewis signed a five-year deal at Newcastle after arriving from Norwich City for £15million in 2020. But the defender has struggled to make an impact under Eddie Howe with his last Premier League start coming in December 2021.

Several injury issues have seriously hindered Lewis over the past two seasons as he was left out of Newcastle’s 25-man squad for the second half of the 2021-22 campaign and required groin surgery. The physical impact is obvious, but the injuries have also taken a mental toll on Lewis over the past 18 months.

Newcastle United's English-born Northern Irish defender Jamal Lewis arrives for the English Premier League football match between Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United at The City Ground in Nottingham, central England, on March 17, 2023. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)

"One hundred per cent there have been dark days," Lewis told Irish News. "Obviously football is all glitz and glamour but it's the darker side or the psychological side of football is not talked about as much as it probably should be.

"It's been difficult going from playing week in, week out at my first club, Norwich, to not playing and then getting injured and having a tricky injury that I can't really get on top of, which can play a very negative part in your mental wellbeing and everything.

"But to get on top of it. I'm just looking forward now and I'm really optimistic about my future and my career and hopefully everything can go into an upward trajectory now."

Despite having no serious injury issues this season, Lewis has managed to get more minutes playing for Northern Ireland than he has for Newcastle. He currently finds himself behind Dan Burn and Matt Targett in the left-back pecking order at the club.

And with The Magpies eyeing further additions in the summer and the possibility of European football, Lewis may have to leave in order to get regular first-team opportunities.

“Obviously Newcastle are having a great season, whether I'm involved or not, I'm happy to be part of the group,” he admitted. “The gaffer [Eddie Howe] is doing amazing, the boys are doing amazing, so I'm happy to be part of it.

"And then when the summer comes we'll assess and we'll see what the best move is for me and the club moving forward.

“Finally my body's in a good place; I'm ready to play, but unfortunately I'm not getting the game-time I would probably like at Newcastle.

"I think if I'm if you're not performing in training or whatever over the last couple years, like I said having niggles, you have doubts going onto the pitch if you can hit the levels that you know you can - but I've been in a good place for a long time now, just kind of almost like a lion ready to come out his cage.

