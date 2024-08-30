Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United are planning on sending Harrison Ashby out on loan once again with several Championship sides understood to be interested.

The 22-year-old joined Newcastle for £3million from West Ham United in January 2023 but is yet to make his competitive debut for the club. the right-back spent last season on loan at Swansea City but was limited to just 13 Championship appearances in an injury-hit spell.

Ashby is set to be omitted from Newcastle’s 25-man Premier League squad, meaning he will need to find a new club in order to give himself a chance of regular first-team football this season. Queens Park Rangers are likely to be his destination with Stoke City and Blackburn Rovers also showing an interest.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ashby has featured for Newcastle in their last two pre-season campaigns. He scored a late winner at Rangers last summer as well as a penalty in a shootout win over Tottenham Hotspur back in May.

But the arrival of Tino Livramento and return to fitness of Emil Krafth following an ACL injury have seen Ashby fall down the pecking order on Tyneside. A loan exit is set to be secured before Friday’s 11pm transfer deadline.

Ashby may not be the only full-back to leave Newcastle on deadline day with left-back Jamal Lewis also likely to find a new club with head coach Eddie Howe admitting he couldn’t guarantee the 26-year-old any game-time at Newcastle this season.

Lewis joined Newcastle for £15million from Norwich City back in 2020 but has been limited to just 36 first-team appearances. He spent last season on loan at Watford, who opted not to trigger the option to buy clause in the agreement with Newcastle.