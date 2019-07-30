£35million Joelinton backed to be a big Premier League hit by Newcastle United head coach Steve Bruce

PRESTON, ENGLAND - JULY 27: Joelinton of Newcastle United is fouled by Patrick Bauer of Preston North End for a penalty kick which is subsequently missed during a pre-season friendly match between Preston North End and Newcastle United at Deepdale on July 27, 2019 in Preston, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

The frontman made his Magpies bow in the second half of the weekend loss to Preston and is set for yet more minutes at Easter Road tonight, as United take on Scottish Premiership side Hibernian.

Bruce believes he’s already seen enough to know the 22-year-old, signed for a club record £35million, will be a hit as the club’s new No.9.

“I think he’ll be a big hit. He is full of life and full of energy and plays with his heart on his sleeve,” said Bruce.

“He is not a typical Brazillian - all the silky skills that you associate - however, I think he will be an effective No.9.

“The two of them (Joeliton and Almiron) will be a handful. After one minute, they combined, which could have won us the game.

"It was nice to see Miggy, it was the first time I have seen him live. He is a very good player.”

United have lost two and won one of their three pre-season games so far – in those 270 minutes they’ve managed to score just two goals.

Bruce admits he’s not concerned by results at this stage of the season.

“There were a lot of positives. I changed the whole team (at Preston),” he said.

“If we had scored our penalty then I think we would have had a comfortable afternoon.

“We knew it was going to be a physical test. Preston are a week, at least, in front of us and I thought it was vitally important that we got some sort of football in.”

On the penalties that cost United a 1-0 lead at Deepdale, Bruce was less than convinced.

“We’re seeing directions already with VAR and this handball situation, it is becoming unclear and if we’re not careful, there could be a lot of big games decided on handball or not,” he said.