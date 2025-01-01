Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Matheus Cunha has been hit with a charge by the Football Association.

Cunha, who has scored 10 Premier League goals for Wolves this season, will miss the first two matches of 2025 after being found guilty of misconduct following the 2-1 defeat by Ipswich Town. While the incident was under investigation, the 25-year-old was able to play on and scored in wins over Leicester City and Manchester United before being forced off with an injury against Tottenham Hotspur.

Cunha will be suspended for Wolves’ match against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League and the FA Cup third round tie against Bristol City before returning to action, if fit, against Newcastle United at St James’ Park on January 15 (7:30pm kick-off).

There were claims Cunha had been handed a five-match ban and would miss the Newcastle game but these have since been proven to be false, with the FA confirming the extent of his ban in an official statement.

It read: "Matheus Cunha has been suspended for two games and fined £80,000 following the Premier League fixture between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Ipswich Town on Saturday 14 December 2024.

"The forward was charged with misconduct and it was alleged that he acted in an improper manner after the final whistle.

"He admitted the charge and the sanctions were subsequently imposed by an independent Regulatory Commission.

"Full written reasons for this case will be published in due course."

Cunha joined Wolves from Atletico Madrid in 2023 in an initial loan move that later became permanent for £44million. He has scored 22 goals in 50 Premier League appearances for the club.

Newcastle have been monitoring Cunha since his arrival in the Premier League and retain an interest in Bruno Guimaraes’ Brazil teammate heading into 2025. While Newcastle are unlikely to make a move in January but will be looking to strengthen in attacking areas ahead of the 2025-26 campaign.

And they are set to get a first-hand look at the forward at St James’ Park later this month following his FA ban.