Eddie Howe has praised Anthony Gordon’s ‘excellent’ attitude for Newcastle United after a difficult summer.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gordon’s summer was disrupted by serious transfer interest from his boyhood club Liverpool and a frustrating spell away with the England squad at Euro 2024 where he made just one brief appearance for the tournament finalists. The winger returned to Newcastle and played just 45 minutes in pre-season before being thrust straight into the starting line-up for the opening game of the Premier League season against Southampton.

With the exception of the trip to Chelsea, which he missed due to a groin injury, Gordon has started every match for Newcastle in the league this season and has been used in several different roles across the front three. Although Gordon’s favoured position is on the left of the front three, his only goal contributions this season have been when playing on the right or up front.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe will have a decision to make regarding Gordon’s position in the team when the side he thought he was joining in the summer comes to St James’ Park on Wednesday night (7:30pm kick-off). The 23-year-old scored the first of his 11 Premier League goals for Newcastle last season at home to Liverpool - playing on the left wing.

“It’s about the team,” Howe said about Gordon’s role. “It’s not necessarily about what Anthony wants or what I want. It’s about what the team needs.

Anthony Gordon celebrates the opening goal at Crystal Palace on Saturday. | Getty Images

“That has always been my thought. Players have to play where the team needs them to play. Yes, Anthony has been moved to a degree, but he has played a lot of games in his favoured position.

“I’ve got no problem saying that [left wing] is his favoured position. It’s up to him to perform in that position when he plays there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s played on the right and played well - he created the goal against Arsenal from there - and possibly in that moment people were saying that was his position, on the right. But it’s never clear-cut.

“Good players can play in loads of different positions. That has been proved to me many times. But it’s about your attitude when you play in that position, it has to be of the best level.

“I have to say, from Anthony’s perspective, playing up front again on Saturday [against Crystal Palace], I thought he did really well. His attitude to that was excellent.”

With Alexander Isak nursing a slight hip issue and Callum Wilson still working his way back to full fitness after five months without playing, Gordon could be tasked with leading the line at some stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle head into Wednesday’s match against the Premier League leaders looking to bounce back from two disappointing results. The performances of players such as Gordon, Isak and captain Bruno Guimaraes have come under scrutiny this season as Newcastle find themselves sitting 11th in the table with over a third of the season played.

And Howe has held meetings with the likes of Gordon, Isak and Guimaraes to help them rediscover their best form.

“You need your best players at their best levels,” Howe admitted. “That would naturally, especially if they are in the attacking area of the pitch, transform your delivery.

“They are without doubt outstanding players and I think it is my job, always, to create the right environment for them to produce their best football. I’ve had several meetings with all the players, not just [Gordon, Isak and Guimaraes], to try and get them at their best levels to solve little issues we may have to propel the team forwards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I will continue to do that and invest every hour I can to help the team, to help the players. But it is never as simple or as clear-cut as people think from the outside.

“We have had a lot of issues this summer and we continue to have them. We’re not quite at our best but i’m pretty sure that can change with one or two moments and the dynamic becomes very different. As long as the players give my everything they have got, I think those players have by and large.”