Jacob Ramsey has returned to the bench for Aston Villa, just one day after being linked with a move to Newcastle United.

Villa host The Magpies at Villa Park on Tuesday evening looking to continue their unbeaten home record in the Premier League. Unai Emery's side have not lost a home game in the league since February 2023.

Ramsey returns to the bench having been limited to just four league starts this season. The 21-year-old missed the 0-0 draws against Everton and Chelsea due to injury.

On Monday, The Athletic reported that Newcastle made an approach for the 22-year-old with Tottenham Hotspur and Bayern Munich also interested. For The Magpies, any signings before Thursday's deadline would comeas a result of a player leaving the club.

Eddie Howe deemed it 'impossible' for Newcastle to sign any players this transfer window without a player leaving first. Villa value Ramsey at over £50million.

But the Newcastle boss then twice denied his side's interest in the Villa academy graduate ahead of the trip to Villa Park.

"That is incorrect," Howe responded when asked about Newcastle's interest in Ramsey before denying that an approach had been made.

"We are waiting to see what happens," Howe said about the closing days of the transfer window. "It's a complex situation, I don't think anything is clear cut and all eventualities can happen.

"We won't bring a player in without losing a player the other way, I think that would be impossible."

Miguel Almrion has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia this transfer window but his involvement on Newcastle's bench ends any chance of a move to Al Shabab with the Saudi Pro League window closing on Tuesday.

Aston Villa XI v Newcastle: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Lenglet, Moreno; Luiz, Kamara, Tielemans; McGinn, Diaby, Watkins