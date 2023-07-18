Moussa Diaby is a long-standing target for Newcastle United with their interest in the Frenchman first emerging last summer. On that occasion, they were priced-out of a move by Bayer Leverkusen as Diaby stayed at the German side and once again impressed, notching nine goals and nine assists in the league last term.

That form has piqued the interest of Aston Villa and Al-Nassr this summer with both teams reportedly submitting bids for the Frenchman. Although the Magpies have been credited with an interest in Diaby again this summer, it appears that Villa and Al-Nassr are currently leading the race for his signature, however, their respective £43m bids still fall short of Leverkusen’s £52m valuation of the 24-year-old.

According to the Mail, Diaby is ‘keen’ for his future to be resolved by the end of the week before the club travels to Austria for a pre-season training camp. The Villains have already confirmed the captures of Pau Torres and Youri Tielemans this summer and are looking to strengthen Unai Emery’s squad further with the addition of Diaby who was at PSG during the Spaniard’s time in charge of the club.