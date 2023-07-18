Watford have reportedly shown interest in signing Newcastle United defender Jamal Lewis this summer. Lewis has fallen down the pecking order at the club and made just four appearances for the Magpies last term.

According to the Mail, the Hornets are eyeing a loan move for the 25-year-old which would see Lewis get back to playing football on a regular basis for the first time in two seasons. Watford will start next season with Valerien Ismael in the dugout as they aim to bounce back from a difficult campaign last time around.

