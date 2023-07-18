Watford ‘target’ £15m Newcastle United man following rare Magpies appearance
Newcastle United transfer news: One Magpies defender has been tipped with a move to the Championship this summer.
Watford have reportedly shown interest in signing Newcastle United defender Jamal Lewis this summer. Lewis has fallen down the pecking order at the club and made just four appearances for the Magpies last term.
According to the Mail, the Hornets are eyeing a loan move for the 25-year-old which would see Lewis get back to playing football on a regular basis for the first time in two seasons. Watford will start next season with Valerien Ismael in the dugout as they aim to bounce back from a difficult campaign last time around.
Lewis joined Newcastle for £15m in the summer of 202 after impressing for Norwich City, however, he has struggled for regular game time at the club and is now seemingly behind Dan Burn and Matt Targett in Eddie Howe’s first-team plans and thoughts. A move to Vicarage Road could see Lewis become teammates with former Magpies midfielder Dan Gosling.