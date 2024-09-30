Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United will make late fitness calls on Kieran Trippier and Sandro Tonali for Tuesday’s Carabao Cup match against AFC Wimbledon.

Trippier and Tonali both limped off during Newcastle’s 1-1 draw with Manchester City at St James’ Park on Saturday with suspected cramp. Howe is expected to make changes for the Wimbledon match with Tonali and Trippier currently deemed doubtful to be involved.

“Yeah, we'll wait and see,” Howe said ahead of the match. “[Trippier] felt okay yesterday but we're unsure whether he's going to be fit for tomorrow.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

“I believe it was cramp, [Tonali] is a player that we'll make a late decision on. Two days after the game is when little things can come forward injury-wise so we'll make a decision today.”

Alexander Isak won’t be available for the match with a broken toe while Matt Targett (eczema), Callum Wilson (hamstring), Lewis Miley (foot), Jamaal Lascelles (knee) and Sven Botman (knee) remain out.

“He won't be fit for the game,” Howe said about Isak.

Newcastle will make a decision on the Swedish striker heading into Saturday’s trip to Everton though he is likely to be rested until after the international break - ruling him out for a month in total.

Newcastle face Wimbledon in a rescheduled match at St James’ Park following last week’s postponement at Plough Lane due to flooding and a damaged pitch. The winners of the third round clash will host Chelsea in the last 16 of the competition.

Newcastle were knocked out by Chelsea in the Carabao Cup quarter-final last season having reached the final the season prior.