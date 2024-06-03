Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Premier League transfers: Manchester United midfielder Casemiro has been linked with a sensational move to Saudi Arabia.

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro has reportedly attracted interest from Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr.

According to Spanish outlet Marca, Ronaldo wants to tempt his former Manchester United and Real Madrid team-mate to join him in Saudi Arabia this summer. Casemiro’s future at Old Trafford is uncertain and Manchester United would likely listen to offers for the Brazilian, who has made 83 appearances since joining the club from Madrid for around £60million in 2022.

Remarkable claims from CaughtOffside have suggested The Red Devils could make a profit on the 32-year-old with Al Nassr considering an offer upwards of £77million with initial talks already taking place. Last summer, Al Nassr, Al Hilal, Al Ittihad and Al Ahli were taken over by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund, who also own a controlling stake in Premier League side Newcastle United.

The Magpies sold winger Allan Saint-Maximin to Al Ahli for around £22million last summer. A few months after the transfer, a motion to place a temporary ban on related-party loan transfers with proposed to Premier League clubs.

Ultimately, clubs voted against the ban back in November 2023, with Newcastle still able to do business with PIF-owned clubs as things stand. It’s a potential Profitability and Sustainability Rules loophole The Magpies are yet to take advantage of with the sale of Saint-Maximin representing a ‘fair market value’ for the winger.

Allan Saint-Maximin in action for Al Ahli.

While Newcastle have to tread cautiously when doing business with PIF-linked clubs and businesses, their Premier League rivals have actively looked to capitalise on the money being splashed in the Gulf state.

A reported £77million transfer of Casemiro, a 32-year-old midfielder with 12 months left on his contract at Old Trafford should be taken with serious caution considering Manchester United would likely accept an offer of around half of that figure heading into the summer.