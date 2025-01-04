Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Anthony Gordon scored his fifth Premier League goal of the season as Newcastle United came from behind to beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-1.

Dominic Solanke headed Spurs into an early lead at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium before Gordon quickly drew Newcastle level after being slipped through by Bruno Guimaraes. Alexander Isak completed the comeback in the first half as The Magpies held on to claim a sixth successive win in all competitions.

Gordon was withdrawn after 78 minutes shortly after clashing with Dejan Kulusevski inside the penalty area. The England international went down holding his face with a bloody nose.

While Howe confirmed after the match Gordon was withdrawn due to a ‘legitimate injury’ it was later revealed to only be a ‘nasty cut’ to his nose rather than anything more serious. Gordon now has three goals and four assists in his last eight matches for Newcastle.

After the match, Gordon took to Instagram to post an image of himself celebrating his goal along with the caption: “Good away win.”

Anthony Gordon took a blow to the face against Spurs. | Getty Images

The win moves Newcastle to just one point off the top four and two points behind high-flying Nottingham Forest in third. But with Forest playing on Monday against Wolverhampton Wanderers, they could increase the gap back to five points.

With no match and Newcastle live on TNT Sports, two Nottingham Forest players watching the game were former Newcastle midfielder Elliot Anderson and Gordon’s England team-mate Morgan Gibbs-White.

Anderson, who is close friends with Gordon from their time at Newcastle, responded to Gordon’s post with two ‘flame emojis’ while Gibbs-White asked: “How’s that snoz [nose]?”

Gordon liked both replies as he impressed in front of new England manager Thomas Tuchel at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.