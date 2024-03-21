Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Yankuba Minteh's fine form for Feyenoord has been recognised with a February goal of the month award.

Minteh's opening goal in a 2-0 win at Almere City last month has been named Feyenoord's goal of the month for February. The strike marked the start of a fine scoring run for the 19-year-old as he doubled Feyenoord's lead in the closing stages of the match before scoring against PSV Eindhoven and Heracles in the games that followed.

While Minteh's goalscoring streak ended against Heerenveen last time out in the Dutch Eredivisie, he did grab an assist in a 3-2 win to make it five goal contributions in his last four matches for the club. Minteh has scored eight goals in 29 appearances for Feyenoord so far this season, including one in the Champions League. The Gambian international joined Newcastle from Odense in the summer for around £7million before being loaned out to Feyenoord for the 2023-24 season.

While Minteh is set to join-up with Newcastle this summer following the conclusion of his loan spell at Feyenoord, the Dutch club are keen to take him on loan for another season.

Feyenoord technical director Dennis te Kloese has revealed the club will enter talks with Newcastle regarding Minteh's situation next month.

"Newcastle United will discuss this in April,” he told AD in the Netherlands. "He's getting better. His speed is incredible and he's still very young."