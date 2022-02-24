The defender had to wait for his debut after missing the win over Everton, however, he has started both games since, helping Newcastle keep one clean sheet and take four points from tricky games against Aston Villa and West Ham.

Burn’s composure and presence at the back has been very impressive, as have his performances alongside Fabian Schar.

The pair have played an integral role in Newcastle’s hugely impressive defensive improvements recently and former Aston Villa defender Alan Hutton has believes that it is Burn’s leadership qualities that have helped make a ‘massive’ impact:

Dan Burn has made a 'massive' impact since arriving at Newcastle United - according to Alan Hutton (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

“He’s been massive. In his first game, especially going back to your boyhood club, he probably had a little bit of nerves,” Hutton told Football Insider.

“You want to go out there, you want to play well and show what you’re capable of. If you look at the defensive line prior to him and Trippier coming, they were all over the place.

“Lascelles, Schar, Ciaran Clark, they were on a little bit of a downer because they were conceding lots of goals. Burn’s come in and you can see him pointing, shouting, telling people where they need to be.

“I think you need that figurehead within the back four. I’ve always had it when I’ve played and it always helps when you’ve got a talker there. He seems to be that guy.”

Newcastle and Burn make another trip to the capital on Saturday to face fellow relegation rivals Brentford knowing a win would see them leapfrog the Bees and catapult them up the table.

