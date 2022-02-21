After their draw against West Ham on Saturday, Eddie Howe’s side are set to make their second appearance in the capital in as many weeks when they take on Thomas Frank’s Brentford.

The Bees haven’t tasted victory in any of their last eight games in all competitions and after a very good start to life in the Premier League, they have slipped slowly towards relegation danger in recent months.

When the two sides met in November, they were separated by seven points and five places in the league table, however, this time around, a victory for the Magpies would see them leapfrog their opponents.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Allan Saint-Maximin of Newcastle United shoots at goal during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Brentford at St. James Park (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Ahead of this weekend’s clash, we take a look at everything you need to know about Brentford v Newcastle United:

When is Brentford v Newcastle United?

The Premier League clash between Brentford and Newcastle United takes place on Saturday, 26 February 2022. Kick-off at the Brentford Community Stadium is at 3pm.

Is Brentford v Newcastle United on TV?

Newcastle’s trip to Brentford will not be broadcast on TV in the UK.

How else can I follow the game?

BBC Radio Newcastle and TalkSport 2 will have live radio commentary of the game between Brentford and Newcastle United.

Alternatively, the Shields Gazette will also bring you all the latest news and updates from the game, as well as bringing you the latest pre-match and post-match reaction from the game.

What’s the latest injury news?

Newcastle will be without long-term absentees Kieran Trippier, Callum Wilson and Federico Fernandez for the trip to Brentford.

Allan Saint-Maximin missed the trip to West Ham but there are hopes he will be fit enough to make a return to the side against the Bees.

Ryan Fraser limped off against the Hammers and an update on his fitness is awaited.

Brentford could have Ivan Toney fit to face his old side and could hand a debut to their new signing Christian Eriksen.

What’s the latest betting odds?

All odds courtesy of SkyBet:

Brentford win: 7/5

Draw: 9/4

Newcastle United win: 2/1

All odds are correct at the time of writing. Over 18s only. Please gamble responsibly and Be Gamble Aware. www.begambleaware.org.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.