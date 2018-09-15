Rafa Benitez drops Kenedy from Newcastle starting XI and hands shock recall to Isaac Hayden

Rafa Benitez has left Kenedy out of his Newcastle United starting XI.

The winger is on the bench for this afternoon's home game against Arsenal.

Jacob Murphy has taken Kenedy's place in Benitez's team.

Fit-again winger Matt Ritchie is recalled to the starting XI, while midfielder Jonjo Shelvey, also back from injury, is among the substitutes.

United manager Benitez has also handed midfielder Isaac Hayden a start against his former club.

Hayden has now served a three-game ban for his dismissal against Cardiff City last month.

Jonjo Shelvey.

Joselu leads the line ahead of Salomon Rondon, who was late returning back from international duty.

Benitez's side, without a win so far this season, are 18th in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, there was a protest against owner Mike Ashley outside St James's Park before the game.

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Dubravka; Yedlin, Lascelles, Fernandez, Dummett; Diame, Hayden; Ritchie, Perez, Murphy; Joselu. Subs: Darlow, Manquillo, Clark, Shelvey, Kenedy, Muto, Rondon.