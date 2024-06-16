Rafa Benitez explains why Champions League winner flopped at Newcastle United

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One former Newcastle United player lifted the Champions League with Real Madrid earlier this month.

Rafa Benitez has revealed why Joselu failed to succeed at St James’ Park following his £5m move from Stoke City. Joselu scored just seven goals in 53 appearances for the Magpies during his two years on Tyneside before moving back to Spain to join Deportivo Alaves.

The 34-year-old was signed by Benitez following Newcastle’s promotion from the Championship and was tasked with spearheading the attack as they battled towards the bottom end of the Premier League table. Benitez, speaking to AS, explained why Joselu didn’t adapt to the Premier League, blaming his side’s need to be defensively resolute as a reason for the Spaniard’s struggles: “The Premier League has a lot of rhythm and a lot of speed.” Benitez said. “Due to the conditions of our club, our team was the protagonist in the Championship, but in the Premier, we had to play more on the counterattack.

“The other forwards adapted better than Joselu to the Premier League game, he helped us a lot in the aerial game and especially in the games in which we had the initiative. With the ball close to the area, he always showed his quality in controls, passes and shots.”