Rafa Benitez plans new appointment at Newcastle United

Rafa Benitez recalled Elias Sorensen from Blackpool – after the club made a mockery of his loan.

The striker this week returned to Newcastle United after playing just 32 minutes of League One football.

Jamie Sterry and Callum Roberts were also recalled from their respective loans at Crewe Alexandra and Colchester United after faring little better than Sorensen.

Sterry netted for Newcastle’s Under-23s yesterday in the club’s 2-1 Premier League Cup win over Reading at Woking’s Kingfield Stadium.

Sorensen came off the bench in the second half as Ben Dawson’s side booked a place in the competition’s quarter-finals.

Asked what the mood of the loanees had been on their return to Tyneside, Benitez said: “Normally, they will not be very happy.

“Hopefully, they can play now – in fact, one of them (Sterry) is playing now and scoring goals. He will be happier.”

On the loans, Benitez added: “I was not directly involved in that, but it made no sense to be on loan without playing.

“I’m disappointed. It’s something we’re trying to correct in the future.”

United have discussed appointing a loan manager.

“It’s important to have people doing specific jobs – if you need to improve that,” said Benitez.

“It’s something we were talking about last year, and then they decided to do it this year. In the case of the young players, it could be important.”

Meanwhile, Crewe manager David Artell has claimed that defender Sterry would have started against Crawley Town this afternoon had he stayed at the League Two club.

“Ironically, with George (Ray) being suspended, he had a chance of playing in the next two games at the very least,” said Artell. “Then, if he did well, he gets the shirt.

“It’s fine, it’s their decision and we move on. I would think Jamie has moved on as well. There are no hard feelings from our side of things.”