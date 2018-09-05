Rafa Benitez reveals his plan for Achraf Lazaar and Rolando Aarons at Newcastle

Achraf Lazaar will NOT be brought back into the fold at Newcastle United.

Lazaar was named in Rafa Benitez’s 25-man Premier League squad this week.

Rolando Aarons

But the defender’s inclusion has not signalled a change of heart from Rafa Benitez, who told Lazaar to find a new club in the summer.

Lazaar – who had an unsuccessful loan at Benevento in Italy last season – returned to Tyneside late last month after a proposed move to Genoa broke down at the 11th hour.

The 26-year-old, signed from Palermo two years ago, will still have to train at the club’s Academy with Ben Dawson’s Under-23 squad.

“They will stay over there (with the Under-23s),” said Benitez. “If they’re over there, it’s because we told them we need to find a solution.”

Benitez had to name either Lazaar or Aarons in his squad because of Premier League rules.

A club cannot name a squad of less than 25 players if the club has eligible players on its books.

So Benitez had to choose between Lazaar and 22-year-old Aarons for the final place in his Premier League squad.

United’s manager, short of cover at left-back, opted to include Lazaar, who will only be recalled to the first-team group in case of an emergency.

Meanwhile, with Newcastle having been already knocked out of the Carabao Cup, Aarons will be unable to play competitive senior football between now and the January transfer window – unless he moves to a country which has an open transfer window.

Aarons travelled with the club’s Under-23 squad for last night’s Checkatrade Trophy game against Doncaster Rovers at the Keepmoat Stadium.

However, the former England Under-20 international did not play.