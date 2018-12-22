Rafa Benitez reveals how his staff are 'killing him' with Christmas gifts at Newcastle

Rafa Benitez says his staff at Newcastle United are "killing him" with Christmas gifts.

Benitez gives festive presents to those who work with him at the club every year.

And the club's staff return the favour with gifts of wine and chocolates.

Benitez, United's manager, is teetotal, though he does have a sweet tooth.

Speaking ahead of this afternoon's home game against Fulham, Benitez said: "Normally I give presents to all the staff and they give presents back.

"They are killing me, because what do they give? Wine? I don't drink. Or chocolate, and I don't want to eat more chocolate or ice cream."