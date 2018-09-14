Rafa Benitez reveals whether Jonjo Shelvey and Matt Ritchie will return against Arsenal

Rafa Benitez has given an injury update ahead of Arsenal's visit to St James's Park.

Jonjo Shelvey has missed Newcastle United's last two Premier League games, while Matt Ritchie sat out the Manchester City fixture before the international break.

Shelvey and Ritchie returned to training this week ahead of tomorrow's game against Arsenal.

And United manager Rafa today gave an update on their fitness.

"These kind of weeks are very difficult with players coming back (from international duty)," said Benitez.

"We have Jonjo and Matt Ritchie training and no big issues. We have to decide who can play. Both Jonjo and Ritchie are in the squad."