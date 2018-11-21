Rafa Benitez's top target speaks out on Newcastle links

Sebastien Haller has spoken out on links to the Premier League.

The Frankfurt striker was recently reported to be Rafa Benitez's top target ahead of the January transfer window, with the Newcastle boss eyeing attacking reinforcements.

Benitez was a fan of Haller during his time at Utrecht, but saw the frontman turn down a move to St James's Park in 2016 - when the Magpies were plying their trade in the Championship.

Since then, the Frenchman has taken the Bundesliga by storm and has netted ten goals in 17 appearances for Frankfurt this season following some eye-catching performances.

Such form has naturally attracted interest, with Newcastle one of several clubs thought to be keen on a move for the 24-year-old when the January window opens.

And now, in an interview with Frankfurter Allgemeine, Haller has broken his silence on the transfer links.

The striker suggested that he was happy with his current employers, and hinted that their involvement in European competitions was a big pull for him stay despite interest from overseas.

“What I definitely know at the moment: I’m in Frankfurt – and here I feel very good," he admitted.

“The Europa League also contributes to this. She has already given me great moments and memories.”

“Yes I would be happy [to stay here for rest of season].

"We started something great here and I would like to finish that.”

Haller did admit that he wouldn't rule out a move to Newcastle United and the Premier League in the future - but that the timing had to be right.

"It depends on the possibilities that arise," he said, when quizzed on English interest.

“I would never go to the Premier League just to play there. It has to make sense to me and it has to be the right time for me."