Pundit slams Newcastle as ‘Championship level’

Jamie O’Hara has labelled Newcastle United as ‘Championship level’ following their 3-0 defeat to Chelsea on Saturday.

Real Madrid's Eden Hazard has been linked with Newcastle United and Chelsea (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Speaking on talkSport this morning, the former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder was scathing in his appraisal of Graeme Jones’ side.

“Newcastle were shocking, like, shocking – they offered nothing,”

“They just defended for 90 minutes and every time they won the ball back, they gave it away in midfield.

“They had to defend again. The only thing that they literally were trying to do was to get the ball to [Allan] Saint-Maximin.

“Saint-Maximin tried to round two or three players and trying to get a cross in for Callum Wilson.

“It was honestly so bad. They’re there with Norwich, in terms of how bad they are this season.”

O’Hara continued: “They are in serious trouble. If Newcastle think that they are going to rock up and get out of trouble in January, they’re mistaken, because they’ve got a long way to go.

“As a group collectively at the back, they are miles off it. Like Championship level.”

Real Madrid star could be allowed to leave

Last week it was reported that Newcastle were set to join Chelsea in the race to secure Eden Hazard’s signature.

The Belgian has struggled since moving to Real Madrid and has only managed one assist in his ten appearances so far this campaign.

Carlo Ancelotti, who joined Madrid in the summer, is reportedly willing to let Hazard go.

When asked about Hazard, Ancelotti said: “Never in my career as a coach have I forced a player to stay when they want to leave.”

New favourite for Toon job

Unai Emery has become the latest manager to be made favourite for the vacant managerial role at St James’s Park.

Reports today suggest that Newcastle would be willing to buy Emery out of his Villareal contract.

However, when asked about the role, Emery denied knowledge, stating: “I don't know anything about Newcastle.”

Roberto Martinez had been favourite with the bookies over the weekend as their search for Steve Bruce’s successor continues.

