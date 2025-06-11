Newcastle United are yet to announce their plans for St James' Park | Getty Images

Eagle-eyed Newcastle United fans have spotted a ‘cryptic’ Instagram message posted by the Reuben Brothers.

RB Sports and Media took a 10% stake in Newcastle United when the PIF-led takeover of the club was completed back in October 2021. At that time, PIF owned 80% of Newcastle United, with Amanda Staveley and Mehrdad Ghodoussi also owning 10% of the club.

However, following their departure last summer, RB Sports and Media had their stake in the club increased. On the pitch, Newcastle United have gone from strength to strength, securing Champions League qualification on two occasions whilst also ending their seven-decade wait for a major domestic trophy.

And whilst cogs continue to turn in the background on a new training ground and plans for either a redevelopment of St James’ Park or a completely new stadium - supporters still await an official announcement from the club about final decisions on both projects. It’s understood that an announcement has been in the pipeline for some time now, but the ultimate decision on where the Magpies will be playing their football in the future remains private.

Newcastle United fans, naturally, are keen for a decision to be made public with the future of St James’ Park having dominated talk on Tyneside for a number of months. In May, the Magpies announced their decision to create a new club crest for the future - one that split much of the fan base.

The decision on the future of St James’ Park will have a much bigger impact and long-lasting effects on the club and fans.

Reuben Brothers post ‘cryptic’ St James’ Park message

Such is the desire to see what the club are planning to do with St James’ Park, some eagle-eyed fans spotted an Instagram post by the Reuben Brothers that they believe refers to potential plans for the stadium. The post included a number of images from last season and of fans inside St James’ Park, with the words: ‘Newcastle United is a symbol of resilience, passion and community.

‘Reuben Brothers is proud to stand alongside this historic institution as it writes its next chapter, building on legacy, driving ambition, and uniting generations of supporters.

‘Together, we honour the past and shape the future of this beautiful game called football.’

The post, which also tagged Newcastle United’s official Instagram account in, has received much attention from Magpies fans questioning the motive behind it. One commented: ‘Don't get the point of the post?’. Another added: ‘New stadium announcement?’

The account, which is not affiliated with Newcastle United co-owner Jamie Reuben, but instead Simon and David Reuben, has not posted about Newcastle United since the takeover of the club over three years ago, with its oldest post coming just six weeks ago.

For Newcastle United fans, though, the wait for a definitive answer on the future of St James’ Park goes on as the club prepare to attack a transfer window for the first time in 18 months after being previously hamstrung by the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules.