Newcastle United and Everton ‘on alert’ as £42m ex-Leeds United man set for transfer exit
Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips could be allowed to leave the Etihad Stadium in January.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Newcastle United and Everton are among the clubs that will monitor Kalvin Phillips’ situation at Manchester City amid reports that the former Leeds United man could be allowed to leave the Etihad Stadium in January. Phillips has made just five appearances in all competitions for City this season and iNews report that the Citizens are ‘increasingly likely’ to let the midfielder leave in the winter window.
Newcastle United were heavily-linked with a move for the 27-year-old before his switch from Elland Road in summer 2022 and were once again credited with an interest over the most recent summer window after Phillips endured a difficult first season at the Etihad Stadium. However Phillips, who hasn’t seen his place in Gareth Southgate’s England plans affected by his lack of game time at City, instead remained in Manchester in a bid to claim his spot in Pep Guardiola’s first-team plans.
Phillips now faces a major decision when the winter transfer window opens and with Newcastle and Everton among the clubs reportedly interested in his signature, he will have options to choose from should he leave City. The Toffees enquired about Phillips in the summer and have been tipped to revisit their interest in the midfielder in January.
Newcastle, meanwhile, signed Sandro Tonali in the summer but have struggled with injuries in midfield this campaign with Joe Willock and Joelinton both missing matches whilst on the sidelines. It is anticipated that both will be available for selection very soon and the Brazilian could even be in contention for the visit of Crystal Palace after the international break.