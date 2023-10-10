Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United and Everton are among the clubs that will monitor Kalvin Phillips’ situation at Manchester City amid reports that the former Leeds United man could be allowed to leave the Etihad Stadium in January. Phillips has made just five appearances in all competitions for City this season and iNews report that the Citizens are ‘increasingly likely’ to let the midfielder leave in the winter window.

Newcastle United were heavily-linked with a move for the 27-year-old before his switch from Elland Road in summer 2022 and were once again credited with an interest over the most recent summer window after Phillips endured a difficult first season at the Etihad Stadium. However Phillips, who hasn’t seen his place in Gareth Southgate’s England plans affected by his lack of game time at City, instead remained in Manchester in a bid to claim his spot in Pep Guardiola’s first-team plans.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Phillips now faces a major decision when the winter transfer window opens and with Newcastle and Everton among the clubs reportedly interested in his signature, he will have options to choose from should he leave City. The Toffees enquired about Phillips in the summer and have been tipped to revisit their interest in the midfielder in January.