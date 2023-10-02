News you can trust since 1849
BREAKING
Second 'wonky' pub near Crooked House torched in suspected arson
Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray ‘wrestled out’ of Tory conference
Northern leader hits out at PM’s ‘lies’ over rail projects and HS2
John Lewis boss Dame Sharon White to step down
Covid-19 vaccine scientists win Nobel prize for medicine
Two men - aged 53 and 65 - dead after horrific attack

Watch the incredible Newcastle United drone display as Toon prepare for PSG visit

Newcastle United fans were treated to a brilliant drone display outside St James' Park on Monday night.

By Joe Buck
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 20:58 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United supporters were able to watch a superb drone display outside St James' Park on Monday night. The club put on the display to celebrate the return of Champions League football to St James' Park after a two decade absence.

The display, which will likely be used on TV ahead of their game with PSG and for commercial purposes, had been teased on Sunday evening with eagle-eyed supporters catching a glimpse of what was in store. Fans on Monday night, however, were able to see the full display - one that will undoubtedly get juices flowing ahead of the visit of PSG on Wednesday evening.