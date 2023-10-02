Watch the incredible Newcastle United drone display as Toon prepare for PSG visit

Newcastle United supporters were able to watch a superb drone display outside St James' Park on Monday night. The club put on the display to celebrate the return of Champions League football to St James' Park after a two decade absence.

The display, which will likely be used on TV ahead of their game with PSG and for commercial purposes, had been teased on Sunday evening with eagle-eyed supporters catching a glimpse of what was in store. Fans on Monday night, however, were able to see the full display - one that will undoubtedly get juices flowing ahead of the visit of PSG on Wednesday evening.