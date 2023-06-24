Italy manager Roberto Mancini has mixed feelings about Sandro Tonali's move to Newcastle United.

Tonali is set to join the club in a £60million deal after agreeing a six-year contract at St James' Park and undergoing a medical.

Giuseppe Riso, the 23-year-old's agent, has described Newcastle as the "perfect project" for the AC Milan midfielder, who is away with Italy for the European Under-21 Championship.

"This is an excellent deal," said Riso yesterday. "Newcastle is the perfect project for Tonali. Newcastle wanted Sandro as a key signing at all costs."

Tonali 'regrets'

Mancini – who guided Manchester City to the Premier League title in the 2011/12 season – has given his view on the transfer, which will set a new record for Italian football.

Speaking to Sky Sport in Italy, Mancini said: “On the one hand there’s some regrets, if a player as good and young as Tonali leaves Italy, it means there’s some problems.

