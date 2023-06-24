Roberto Mancini reveals view on Sandro Tonali's Newcastle United move – including 'some regrets'
Italy manager Roberto Mancini has spoken about Sandro Tonali's move to Newcastle United.
Italy manager Roberto Mancini has mixed feelings about Sandro Tonali's move to Newcastle United.
Tonali is set to join the club in a £60million deal after agreeing a six-year contract at St James' Park and undergoing a medical.
Giuseppe Riso, the 23-year-old's agent, has described Newcastle as the "perfect project" for the AC Milan midfielder, who is away with Italy for the European Under-21 Championship.
"This is an excellent deal," said Riso yesterday. "Newcastle is the perfect project for Tonali. Newcastle wanted Sandro as a key signing at all costs."
Tonali 'regrets'
Mancini – who guided Manchester City to the Premier League title in the 2011/12 season – has given his view on the transfer, which will set a new record for Italian football.
Speaking to Sky Sport in Italy, Mancini said: “On the one hand there’s some regrets, if a player as good and young as Tonali leaves Italy, it means there’s some problems.
"On a technical level, though, playing in the Premier League will serve Tonali well. It’s good for him.”