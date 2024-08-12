Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler has labelled Yankuba Minteh as a ‘role model’ following his move from Newcastle United.

Minteh spent just one year contracted to Newcastle United before being sold in June for a £25m profit in order to help the Magpies comply with the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules. Minteh was snapped up by Brighton for £33m and impressed during his first pre-season with the club.

The teenager scored three times for the Seagulls during pre-season, including one in their final game against Villareal at the weekend, and is pushing to make his Premier League debut on Saturday when Hurzeler’s side travel to face Everton at Goodison Park. Their clash against the Toffees will also mark Hurzeler’s first ever Premier League game as a manager and the 31-year-old has been full of praise for Minteh and his performances during the summer: “Let's wait for the Premier League to start.” Hurzeler said.

“I have a clear motto. When you always give 100 percent in training, you are counter pressing and always trying to improve every day, then you will perform like this in matches. He's a role model for that. I hope he can show the same performance in the Premier League.”

Despite never making an appearance for the Magpies, Minteh enjoyed a good season at Feyenoord last campaign as he helped Arne Slot’s side to a second place Eredvisie finish and a KNVB Cup triumph. Minteh also made his Champions League debut for the Dutch side during his year at De Kuip.