Here, we round-up all the latest transfer news that has emerged today surrounding Newcastle United:

Newcastle scouted Championship striker

Former Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce has revealed that he sent scouts to watch striker Karlan Grant when he was in charge of the Magpies.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bruno Guimaraes with Lucas Paqueta at Lyon (Photo by NICOLAS TUCAT/AFP via Getty Images)

Grant at the time played for Huddersfield Town and impressed enough at a struggling Terriers side to earn himself a £15million move to West Brom in October 2020.

“I saw him at Charlton as a kid, and I always thought he was a striker,” Bruce told Birmingham Live. “At Huddersfield, I sent Stephen Clemence and Steve Agnew to watch him when we were first in at Newcastle. They came back with a glowing report.”

Instead, Newcastle opted to sign Callum Wilson whilst Grant managed just a solitary goal for the Baggies in the Premier League.

Newcastle join race for Korean defender

Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United are the latest clubs to reportedly join the race to sign Fenerbahce defender Kim-Min Jae.

CNN Turk report that Newcastle and Spurs have joined Porto, Chelsea, Arsenal and Juventus in scouting the defender who has been capped 40 times for South Korea..

The defender only joined Fenerbahce in a £3million deal in August last year but his impressive displays for the Turkish side have seen his value rise to £8million, according to Transfermarkt.

NUFC target’s social media tease

Lyon star Lucas Paqueta has teased supporters on Twitter about a potential link-up with Bruno Guimaraes on Tyneside.

Paqueta has been linked with a move to Newcastle for a while now, with speculation only intensifying following Guimaraes’ move to the north east.

The Brazilian duo played alongside each other at the Ligue 1 club and are good friends off the field, leading to rumours they may be set for a reunion at Newcastle.

After netting his side’s only goal in the Europa League against Porto last night, Guimaraes reacted to this on Twitter by tweeting: Paquetaaaaaaaa.

To which, Paqueta replied: ‘Te amoooo irmão! Amanhã tô na torcida’ which translates to ‘I love you brother! Tomorrow I'm in the crowd’

Paqueta, 24, has 14 goal contributions in just 31 appearances this season and is valued at around £40million.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.