Salomon Rondon reacts to his match-winning strike for Newcastle – and the club's 'amazing' fans

Salomon Rondon’s confident he can score the goals needed to keep Newcastle United in the Premier League.

Rondon took his goal tally in all competitions to five with the club’s winner against Huddersfield Town yesterday.

The on-loan striker finished from close range to give Newcastle a 1-0 win at the John Smith’s Stadium.

“We’re really happy,” said Rondon. “This was a difficult, physical game. To get the three points is most important for the team and the supporters and Newcastle United. We have to keep doing well and doing (things) the same way.”

Rondon’s second-half strike came from a quick break forward involved Fabian Schar, Ayoze Perez and Javier Manquillo.

The 29-year-old had had a quiet first half, when Huddersfield were dominant.

“We tried to create some chances and we got one to score, and that’s it,” said Rondon. “I think the most important thing is the confidence going up and to keep working hard to get the results.

“We want more chances, but you have to be ready.”

Rondon celebrated the goal in front of Newcastle’s travelling fans.

“It’s amazing,” the Venezuela international told NUFC TV. “I’m thankful for the supporters. We have to keep going.”

United take on Fulham at St James’s Park next Saturday.

“We have to do our game at home. We have to get three points. If you want to stay up, three points at home is massive for any team.

“I feel confident. I’m thankful for my team-mates, the staff, the supporters. I try to do my job and score more goals.”