Sandro Tonali paid tribute to two of his Newcastle United teammates following Wednesday night’s 2-1 win over Brentford at St James’ Park.

Tonali scored a stunning winner in the closing stages of the match after Alexander Isak’s first half opener was cancelled out by Bryan Mbeumo’s penalty midway through the second half.

It was Tonali’s fourth goal of the season and third goal against Brentford at the Leazes End. Although the Italian claims he didn’t necessarily mean his tight-angled strike from distance, describing it as a ‘70% cross’ it still got the St James’ Park crowd on their feet and singing his name.

The win takes Newcastle temporarily up to fifth in the Premier League table, just a point behind Manchester City in fourth with a game in hand. Sixth-place Chelsea host Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday evening and have a chance to move back into the top four with a win.

Sandro Tonali pays tribute to ‘crazy’ but ‘massive’ Bruno Guimaraes

Tonali’s name was chanted around St James’ Park on Wednesday night. Thankfully this time it was prompted by the Italian’s stunning goal on the pitch rather than Bruno Guimaraes grabbing the microphone on the Town Moor stage during Saturday’s Carabao Cup celebrations.

Guimaraes starting the Tonali chant prompted BBC to apologise during their live broadcast of the event due to some offensive language aimed Tonali’s dislike for Newcastle’s fierce rivals, Sunderland.

“[Guimaraes] also is around the training ground singing ‘Sandro, ole, ole, ole’!” Tonali said after the Brentford win. “I think Bruno is a crazy guy but I love him because he's a lovely player in and out of the pitch.

“For me, Bruno helps me every day, not just in the last year but every day. He's a massive player for us and we need him every game.”

Guimaraes has been Newcastle’s captain this season and played a key role alongside Tonali in securing the club’s first domestic trophy in 70-years. Another player who has played a vital role this season is striker and top scorer Alexander Isak.

Sandro Tonali claims Alexander Isak is ‘the best in the world’

Isak scored his 20th Premier League goal of the season for Newcastle and 24th in total. In doing so he became the club’s first player to score 20 or more league goals in successive seasons since Pop Robson 55-years ago.

And Tonali weighed in on the argument of where Isak ranks among the world’s best strikers at the moment given his form for Newcastle this season.

"I am happy for him because Alex is a great striker and maybe one of the best in the world now,” Tonali added. “I think he scores every game.

“We work for him because when Alex scores, very often we win the game. We are happy. I think Alex now is the best in the world.”

Next up for Newcastle is a trip to Leicester City on Monday night and Eddie Howe’s side will be hoping Isak is fit and available for the match after taking a knock and coming off after scoring against Brentford in midweek.