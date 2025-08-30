'Dominated' - Sandro Tonali makes bold Leeds United claim after Newcastle United draw

Sandro Tonali of Newcastle United applauds the fans after the Premier League match between Leeds United and Newcastle United at Elland Road on August 30, 2025 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Jack Thomas/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Sandro Tonali felt Newcastle United ‘dominated’ and deserved to win at Leeds United on Saturday evening.

Newcastle made it three games without a win to start the new Premier League season with a 0-0 draw at Leeds United.

The Magpies have taken two points from their opening three games following a 0-0 draw at Aston Villa and a late 3-2 defeat against Liverpool.

Tonali was a doubt for the trip to Leeds after injuring his shoulder against The Reds but was able to recover and keep his place in the starting line-up.

Providing an update on his fitness, Tonali told Sky Sports: “I'm fine. I work every day, 10 hours a day at the training ground, so I need to say thanks to the physio, staff and my wife because she was at home alone.

"This week was dificult but the team worked great. This game was difficult. If you play here it is not an easy game. We dominated the game and play very well.”

Newcastle have started the new season without an established striker in the side and have unsurprisingly struggled in front of goal as a result.

"We need to improve in the last 25 metres because we need to score a goal,” Tonali added. “We deserved three points and we need to keep pushing more.

"We play against Aston Villa, Liverpool and this [v Leeds]. It is not an easy game. all three games we dominated.

“I am happy for every game. It is normal you can't win every game. We need to work a lot and keep pushing because it is the Premier League."

Newcastle United complete striker signing

Newcastle will be given an attacking boost for their next Premier League game against Wolverhampton Wanderers after the international break.

Nick Woltemade was officially announced as the club’s record signing ahead of the trip to Leeds and watched on from the stands as his new teammates drew a blank at Elland Road.

The Magpies could still push to sign another forward before Monday’s 7pm transfer deadline with Wolves’ Jorgen Strand Larsen and Brentford’s Yoane Wissa targeted.

Newcastle also have Alexander Isak still at the club but the forward has not featured since last season and could still leave the club to join Liverpool in the final days of the transfer window.

Howe said: “Being the manager you are always hopeful that you can maybe add one more that can make a difference but I am really happy with the work we have done so far and I think we are a lot stronger than last season. Fingers crossed we might be able to do some more."

On Isak, Howe added: "I don't know. I'm not party to any talks going on. I have been preparing for this game which is demanding enough. I will find out like everyone else."