Sandro Tonali placed four bets on Newcastle United matches as FA reveal ‘extraordinary’ cooperation
and live on Freeview channel 276
Documents released by the FA show that Sandro Tonali placed four bets on Newcastle United games following his transfer to the club in August. The Italian international is currently serving a 10-month ban from competitive football imposed by the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) on 27 October 2023.
The FA’s sanction means Tonali will be able to play competitive football again from August 27 providing he does not commit any further breach of the FA Betting Rules during the suspension period. Written reasons for the sanction have been released by the FA who have labelled the Italian’s cooperation during their investigations as ‘extraordinary’.
The FA also revealed that Tonali admitted to placing bets on Newcastle United to win games against Brighton or Burnley, Brentford and West Ham as part of accumulators with a standalone or ‘single’ bet for Newcastle United to beat Manchester City. Tonali did not place a bet on Newcastle United to lose any match, whilst also admitting to placing 40-50 bets during his first two months as a Magpies player.
The Italian also admitted he could not remember the exact stake he placed on each bet, but it would not have been more than €10,000. Tonali has also been fined £20,000 and warned by the FA over his future conduct.
Newcastle United have confirmed that he will also continue ‘to follow a therapeutic plan and educational programme with the club's full support and will continue to train with his teammates.’ After scoring on his competitive debut against Aston Villa, the 23-year-old featured just a further 11 times for the Magpies before his ten-month ban was imposed by the FIGC.