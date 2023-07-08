Newcastle United's 'historic' transfer move welcomed by agent

Sandro Tonali has made "history" with his move to Newcastle United.

The midfielder has joined the club from AC Milan in a deal worth around £55million.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tonali is the most expensive Italian player in history, with the fee eclipsing the £50million sum Chelsea paid Napoli for Jorginho in 2018.

The 23-year-old – who captained Italy at the European Under-21 Championship this summer – spoke about his "positive" first impressions of the club following a visit to Tyneside this week.

Riso said: “It's an operation that will enter the history books. We're happy. There is a lot of satisfaction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When such important clubs in the Premier League like Newcastle – which is the NBA (National Basketball Association) of football – appear, it's right for all parties to sit down and think.”

Big chance

Tonali thanked the club for the "huge opportunity" in a statement issued by the club, which will compete in the Champions League next season after finishing fourth in the Premier League last term, earlier this week.

"First of all, I want to thank Newcastle United, because they're giving me a huge opportunity for my career," said Tonali, a boyhood Milan fan.

"I want to repay all the trust on the pitch, giving it my all, as I always have. I'm really excited about playing at St James' Park. I can't wait to fee the warmth of the fans."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad