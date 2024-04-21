Saudi interest confirmed as Wolves provide competition for Newcastle United target
Newcastle United will reportedly face further competition as they look to boost their goalkeeping ranks during the summer transfer window.
The Magpies are awaiting the return of regular number one Nick Pope after he suffered what was initially believed would be a season-ending shoulder injury in a 1-0 home win against Manchester United in December. Martin Dubravka has replaced the England stopper for the vast majority of the last five months - but the Slovakian international will enter the final 12 months of his current deal at St James Park this summer. Fellow goalkeepers Mark Gillespie and Loris Karius also face question marks over their own future as they find themselves out of contract at the end of the season.
Newcastle are believed to be keen to add at least one goalkeeper to their squad during the summer transfer window and the Magpies have been linked with moves for Bayern Munich’s Alexander Nubel, Valencia stopper Giorgi Mamardashvili and former Manchester United stalwart David de Gea. However, it is linked with Arsenal keeper Aaron Ramsdale that have remained ongoing in recent weeks and former Magpies defender Danny Simpson believes the England international would be a good fit for his old club.
Speaking on Stadium Astro earlier this season, Simpson said: “I personally think so. There’s an opportunity that’s come about now and I’d be surprised if Newcastle don’t look at De Gea or Ramsdale. I’ve been up there I’ve played there, I think Ramsdale and Newcastle are a perfect match with his character and the way the fans are up there. Whereas you look at De Gea who’s not played for six months, what condition is he in? We don’t know.”
Although United’s interest in Ramsdale has not officially been confirmed, the former Sheffield United stopper is believed to be one option available to the Magpies. They are not the only club keen on Ramsdale after The Sun revealed Wolves are showing an interest after regular number one Jose Sa was the subject of several clubs in Saudi Arabia.