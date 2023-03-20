Tierney has seen his game time at the Emirates Stadium very limited in recent months as speculation linking him with a move away from the club this summer grows. Newcastle United are viewed as a potential destination for the Scotland international with Eddie Howe a big-admirer of Tierney having tried to sign him whilst at Bournemouth.

The 25-year-old will join up with the Scotland squad this week and boss Steve Clarke has revealed Tierney is coping well with being in and out of the Arsenal team and the speculation surrounding his future. Clarke, who worked as an assistant to Ruud Gullity and Sir Bobby Robson at St James’ Park, was asked about Tierney’s situation at the Gunners as he prepares his Scotland side for games against Cyprus and Spain.

"Kieran understands it's one of the things you have to deal with at a top-level club.” Clarke said. I've spoken to him and he's handling the situation well.

“I had it myself as a player. In the early days at Chelsea it was a little bit easier, but once the foreign influence started and better players arrived, you find yourself at a level where you're maybe not selected for every game. You've got to deal with that and that's what he's doing. You have to be a good pro and work as hard as you can.

He continued: "Kieran's good enough to play at the Premier League’s highest level. He should knuckle down, see out the season like the good professional he is and see what the summer brings."

Earlier this month, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta revealed that he had spoken to Tierney about his future at the club but reiterated that he was not thinking about a potential departure for the defender. Tierney can play either as a centre back or as an orthodox left-back.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 12: Kieran Tierney of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Fulham FC and Arsenal FC at Craven Cottage on March 12, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)