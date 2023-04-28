Callum Wilson scored two, and Joelinton and Jacob Murphy were also on target, in a convincing victory for Eddie Howe’s third-placed team last night.

Just over a year ago, Newcastle, then fighting to stay in the Premier League, were beaten 1-0 by Everton after Alex Iwobi scored a 99th-minute goal at Goodison Park.

United fans applauded their team off the pitch at the final whistle. However, Dyche – who was manager of Burnley at the time – claimed that a number of Newcastle players were “abolsutely hammered” by visiting supporters during the game.

“There were five or six of their players getting absolutely hammered off their fans a year ago, absolutely hammered,” said Everton’s manager, who succeeded Frank Lampard in the role.

“Now they’re not. So they’re earned the right, and they’ve done that through work, through intent, through doing the hard yards. I said to the players ‘thats the journey we’re on’.”

The result left Everton 19th in the Premier League, and two points adrift of safety, with five games left to play.

"We took the game on, and I thought in the first half we had been as strong as we have been,” said Dyche. "We went under too easily after the second goal. You can’t (do that) against good sides like Newcastle.

"We’re not finding the big moments in the final third. It’s still a work in progress.