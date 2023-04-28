The winger – who has been sidelined with a hamstring problem since the club’s win over West Ham United early this month – returned to the training ground this week.

However, last night’s game against Everton at Goodison, which Newcastle won 4-1 to stay third in the Premier League, came too soon for him, and Saint-Maximin will not be involved on Sunday, according to Howe.

“He (ASM) won’t be available for Sunday,” said United’s head coach. “Maybe the game after that, but there’s no guarantee at this moment. I certainly hope he’ll be fit before the end of the season, but, with hamstring injuries, there’s always that element of doubt.”

Howe stressed that Saint-Maximin, troubled by hamstring problems over the past couple of years, has not had a setback.

