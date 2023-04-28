Gordon was sent on in the 87th minute against his relegation-threatened former club at Goodison Park.

The Liverpool-born winger, signed in January in a £45million deal, was booed on to the pitch by home fans, who were unhappy with the manner of his mid-season departure.

Goron, 22, was also booed off by Everton fans after his new team won 4-1 thanks to two goals from Callum Wilson and strikes from Joelinton and Jacob Murphy.

Howe had spoken to Gordon about his return to the stadium the day before the game to ensure he was ready to “handle the environment” at Goodison Park.

“I’m guessing here, but I’d imagine it was difficult for him,” said United’s head coach. “I had a chat with him at length yesterday, and I was confident that he would be able to handle the environment after speaking with him.

“I think it was a good time to bring him on, to almost get it out of the way for him, really.

“It’s done now, and the game was pretty much done. I think it was a good thing for him to be able to mentally deal with, and he can hopefully move on now, and focus on his career with us.”

Gordon – who has claimed that some of things that were said about him at the time of his departure were “untrue” – has only made two Premier League starts so far for Newcastle.

And Howe, speaking before game, said that United fans had only seen “glimpses” of Gordon’s talent so far.

“I don’t think we’ve seen the best of Anthony Gordon,” said Howe. “There’s more to come from him. We’ve seen glimpses of potential, glimpses of what he can do.

“January transfers are incredibly difficult. An individual joining a new team, totally new way of playing. For a young player to adjust to that isn’t easy.