See Newcastle United's Allan Saint Maximin give hilarious response to viral clip of Steve Bruce on FIFA 22
Allan Saint-Maximin has given a hilarious response to the clip.
Monday, 27th September 2021, 1:16 pm
Last week, a clip from FIFA 22 showing Steve Bruce out-pacing the Newcastle United squad went viral and winger Allan Saint-Maximin was quick to respond to the clip.
Saint-Maximin wrote: Can you explain me @EASPORTSFIFA why did you give me 91 pace and 99 pace to Steve Bruce ?
Allan Saint-Maximin and the rest of the Newcastle squad had their FIFA 22 ratings revealed last week ahead of the game’s release on Friday October 1.