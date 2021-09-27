Last week, a clip from FIFA 22 showing Steve Bruce out-pacing the Newcastle United squad went viral and winger Allan Saint-Maximin was quick to respond to the clip.

Saint-Maximin wrote: Can you explain me @EASPORTSFIFA why did you give me 91 pace and 99 pace to Steve Bruce ?

Allan Saint-Maximin and the rest of the Newcastle squad had their FIFA 22 ratings revealed last week ahead of the game’s release on Friday October 1.

