Former Magpie under consideration for Newcastle vacancy

Daily Mail reporter Craig Hope revealed today that a former Newcastle United player is interested in becoming Newcastle United under 23’s manager.

Steve Bruce was trending on Twitter today - because of a clip from a video game (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

The post has been vacant since Gary Caldwell left his role as interim manager earlier this month.

Many names have been touted for the role but former Newcastle striker Shefki Kuqi is one of those linked with the post according to the Daily Mail.

Kuqi played just 20 minutes during a six-game spell at Newcastle in 2011 and since retiring has had managerial jobs in his native Finland.

Pundit believes Dubravka’s return will be a ‘massive lift’

Martin Dubravka returned to Newcastle United training earlier this week after being out injured since his return from the European Championships.

Newcastle have already used Freddie Woodman and Karl Darlow in goal so far this season and Dubravka’s return will only add to Steve Bruce’s selection headache.

However, former goalkeeper Paddy Kenny believes that the Slovakian’s return will be ‘a massive lift’ to Newcastle.

Kenny told Football Insider: “He’s an experienced pro, he’s 30-odd-years-old, he plays a key part.

“It’ll be massive to have him back. I’m sure they’ve missed him. Sometimes you do look at a goalkeeper and people go off the saves but it’s the other bits he has to do.

“The communication, demanding the defence in front of him. It’s just little things like that he’ll bring back to that Newcastle team because of his experience and his age.

“He’s had a good career. I’m sure it’ll be a massive lift for Bruce and the other players to get him back in the team.”

Steve Bruce trends on Twitter thanks to video game

Steve Bruce was trending on Twitter today, but not because of the pressure he currently faces as Newcastle United boss.

Instead, a clip from FIFA 22 showing Bruce out-pacing the majority of his Newcastle team to celebrate a penalty shootout game win has gone viral on social media.

