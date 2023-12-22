Serie A giants 'initiate contact' with Newcastle United and Man Utd transfer target

The latest transfer talk from Newcastle United as the Magpies face competition from a Serie A giant for one reported target.

Newcastle United and Manchester United are reportedly facing further competition for one of European football's most in-form goalscorers.

The Premier League duo are both said to be looking to add to their options at the top end of the pitch during the January transfer window and have set their sights on Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy after he produced a stunning goal return during the first half of the season.

The Guinea international has scored 19 goals in 16 appearances in all competitions and his Bundesliga tally of 17 is only bettered by Bayern Munich and England star Harry Kane. Guirassy's stunning form in front of goal has attracted attention from some of European football's biggest clubs and the striker has already spoken of links with the Premier League.

Speaking to The Guardian earlier this season, he said: “I cannot hide these things, everyone knows the Premier League is one of the most competitive leagues in the world. But at this time I don’t close any doors. There are some very big teams in Europe and it’s not focused only on the Premier League. At Stuttgart, we have such a good team and everything is possible in football. If we can continue to be humble like we have been so far then we have a good chance.”

Guirassy is believed to have been watched by both Uniteds and a number of other clubs across the Premier League - but the latest club reportedly showing an interest in the frontman is Newcastle's former Champions League group stage rivals AC Milan.