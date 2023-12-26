Newcastle United star out of Nottingham Forest clash but issues classy message about ex-Leeds United ace
Newcastle United v Nottingham Forest: Eddie Howe will be without one of his senior players this afternoon.
Newcastle United captain Jamaal Lascelles will miss his side's Boxing Day clash against Nottingham Forest after being left out of Eddie Howe’s matchday squad. Lascelles was substituted in the first-half in their last outing at Kenilworth Road just before Christmas and won’t feature against Nuno Espirito Santo’s side this afternoon.
Sven Botman, who replaced Lascelles against Luton, will come in for him and partner Fabian Schar in the heart of defence. Lascelles had become a key component of Newcastle’s team following during Botman’s long injury absence, but his own fitness issues may mean he is now forced to watch on from the sidelines again.
Lascelles, as the club’s captain, was featured in the matchday programme ahead of the game with Forest and issued a classy message to one of his former Magpies teammates - Chris Wood. Wood, who spent a year on Tyneside in 2022, joined Forest on a permanent basis in the summer and Lascelles was keen to praise the New Zealand international for his performances and conduct whilst a Magpies player.
Lascelles wrote: “‘It’ll be good to see Chris Wood make his first return to Newcastle this afternoon. He played a big part in helping the team climb the table when the manager brought him in nearly two years ago. As well as scoring some important goals, he was a real big part of the group and a top guy. Hopefully he doesn’t enjoy his return too much but I hope he knows how much respect he still has among the lads in our dressing room.’